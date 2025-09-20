Dozens protest to keep President Trump's name off Seagrape Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea: "No politics in paradise"

Dozens protesting in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to keep Trump's name off street sign

Protesters took to the streets of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea this weekend in anger over the town commission's approval of a resolution to co-name a roadway after President Trump, demanding "no politics in paradise."

"We're a non-political town," said Cristie Furth. "We're nonpartisan."

Furth, who has lived in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea for years, told CBS News Miami that she does not want to see Seagrape Drive share its name with Mr. Trump.

"We're basically just about quality of life in this town," Furth added. "We don't want to be known as one side or the other. We don't want any presidents' names on our street signs."

Last week, more than 80 people signed up to speak about President Donald J. Trump Drive.

"It's saddening to me that there's so much anger and hate," one woman said during last week's commission meeting.

One of those who attended was Patrick Ferguson, who was also a part of Saturday's protest.

"We just feel, given our overall laid-back culture, we don't need to associate our town with Donald J. Trump and those controversies," he said.

Commissioner Richard DeNapoli told CBS News Miami last week that this is common in cities across South Florida.

"I don't consider this to be a partisan issue," he said at the time. "There's a long history of honoring presidents from both parties with street signs."

Local business owner Dominick Casales told CBS News Miami that it's a great idea.

"I think it was a great thing," he said. "We have a president, and in 10 months, and he's done more in 10 months than all our presidents in 10 years."