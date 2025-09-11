Lauderdale-by-the-Sea votes to add Trump's name to Seagrape Drive

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to add Trump's name to street sign

After more than 80 speakers and a meeting that ran past midnight, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of a resolution to add the name of President Trump to Seagrape Drive at Commercial Boulevard.

Debate divides community

The street is a gateway to the oceanside community known for its low density and old-world charm.

"If you were in the room and outside another 100 people, it was overwhelmingly against the resolution," activist Linda Gonzalez said.

She attended the meeting and later said she received dozens of calls from both Democrats and Republicans who were dismayed over the outcome of the vote. Gonzalez said the decision divides the community.

"It's gonna spill into our streets. Our peaceful cafes and the vibe," she said.

Supporters cite tradition

Commissioners chose Seagrape Drive because it is home to the Broward Republican Party headquarters, and former President Trump won in the area in the last three elections.

"I don't consider this a partisan issue. It's a tradition for many presidents to have their name on street signs," said Commissioner Richard DeNapoli.

As an example, former President Barack Obama's name is on a street sign in West Park.

Officials said the name addition will not affect anyone's street address on Seagrape Drive.

Opposition vows to continue fight

Still, opponents said the matter is not settled.

"The fight isn't over. There was no respect last night," Gonzalez said.

The Florida Department of Transportation will design the sign and deliver it at a later date.