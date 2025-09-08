Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to weigh adding Trump's name to street sign

A Broward County town commission will consider Wednesday evening whether to add "President Donald J. Trump Drive" to a street sign at Seagrape Drive, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from residents.

A city official told CBS News Miami that if the commission approves, only one sign would be changed — the one at Commercial Boulevard and Seagrape Drive.

The new sign would read "Seagrape Drive/President Donald J Trump Drive." Signs in the rest of the neighborhood would remain the same.

Seagrape Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is normally a quiet street with many longtime residents. The proposal has sparked divided opinions.

Strong reactions from residents

"My opinion is this is shear insanity. How dare they suggest that Donald Trump's name be on our street," said Camille Frison.

"I think they should make the whole thing Donald Trump Drive and forget the Seagrape, that would be great," said Gregory Dalman.

"We don't need another sign of Mr. Trump! It hurt me when I said that word," Frank Zemola said.

"You have other streets in the name of other politicians. I don't see an issue with this one," Jennifer Connole said.

Comparisons and consequences

Examples cited include President Donald Trump Avenue in Hialeah and Barack Obama Boulevard in West Park. One Seagrape resident said the name change could drive her away.

"I would definitely, deep consideration in moving. I don't want to live on Donald Trump Drive," Lourdes said.

Others expressed support.

"I love it. It's a great thing. He's done great things for our country," Chris Spellman said.

Decision ahead

The Lauderdale-by-the-Sea town commission is scheduled to take up the proposal Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.