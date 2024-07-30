Late morning storms will develop across South Florida, keep an umbrella handy

MIAMI - Keep the umbrella with you on Tuesday.

We'll see another round of thunderstorms develop across South Florida beginning around late morning into early afternoon. The highest chance for storms will be from noon to 2 p.m., where heavy downpours and frequent lightning will remain threats like on Monday. As we progress into the later afternoon, a stronger sea breeze will likely help push storms westward and away from South Florida, leading to a drier evening ahead.

Saharan dust is set to creep back in on Wednesday and Thursday and it will lower the chance for rain back to below-average levels. Most areas will remain dry Wednesday and Thursday and will be slightly hotter. Heat index values will bump back up closer to our heat advisory thresholds.

As we head into Friday and the weekend, we'll continue to closely watch for potential impacts from a tropical disturbance that is currently in the central tropical Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm. It will be tracking towards the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday and will eventually head towards the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas Thursday into Friday. By the weekend, it will have a chance of turning north, potentially placing it near or over Florida.

Too soon to tell NEXT Weather

For right now, there is a large amount of disagreement between the forecast models, so it is too soon to say what kind of impacts South Florida may see. Forecast solutions from the different computer models range from a sloppy tropical wave to a tropical storm, with the track ranging from the eastern Gulf of Mexico to just east of the Florida Peninsula. We'll continue to monitor this system as the forecast evolves day by day, but for now, plan on higher chances for rain and potentially soggy conditions for the weekend ahead.