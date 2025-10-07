King tides swamp South Florida streets, leaving drivers and residents frustrated

Flooding from seasonal king tides made for another difficult morning commute Tuesday as drivers up and down South Florida's coast navigated waterlogged streets and flooded neighborhoods from Hollywood to Pompano Beach.

Flooded streets challenge drivers

On Ocean Drive in Hollywood, motorists faced ankle-deep water pooling in low-lying areas and side streets.

Some residents west of the Intracoastal Waterway found their own front streets under water, while similar conditions stretched north into Pompano Beach.

Along A1A near the Hillsboro Inlet, drivers crept through high water, trying to avoid stalling their cars.

"You have to time your way to the tides," said Kimberly Bell, who works at a salon on Las Olas Isles in Fort Lauderdale.

Bell said she has dealt with flooding from king tides for years. "It makes it very difficult for clients getting in and out and us getting in and out," she said.

Residents call for relief

One of Bell's clients, Kerry Ruth, who also lives on Las Olas Isles, said her only option for leaving home Tuesday morning was to drive a higher vehicle.

"There hasn't been any improvement in six years. It's the same thing every year at king tides," Ruth said. "They should raise the road."

City officials point to infrastructure efforts

While raising roads is not currently in the city's plans, Fort Lauderdale officials said they have taken steps to reduce flooding in the Las Olas Isles area.

According to the city, improvements include new seawalls, tidal valves, and upgraded drainage systems. Future projects will add better-regulated private seawalls and two new pump stations to further protect the area from tidal flooding.

Frustration persists despite upgrades

Even with those efforts underway, Bell said she's still waiting to see real change.

"I would hope they are doing what they can, but there hasn't been much of a change," she said.