King tides, supermoon bring extreme flooding to parts of Hollywood and beyond

Plans to build seawall in Hollywood draws mixed reviews from residents

It's easier to get around East Hollywood's Southlake neighborhood in a kayak than in a car.

Flooding is a persistent problem there, made worse by the current king tides—the highest tides of the year. Now, with the supermoon drawing closer to the Earth and increasing gravitational pull, residents are bracing for even higher water levels.

For longtime resident Doris Edelman, the flooding has reached new levels.

"It's never been as bad as this. You can't get in and out of the street," she said, describing how rising waters have left her trapped inside her home.

King tides flood Hollywood Beach roads



The same story played out along Hollywood Beach on Monday morning, when the king tides caused severe flooding across major roadways.

Paul Dekester said he drove to the beach for a morning run but never made it back home.

"I was driving. The car stopped. It never happened before," he said, explaining that his vehicle got stuck in the rising water.

Coastal cities across Broward and Miami-Dade impacted

The flooding isn't limited to Hollywood. King tides also inundated streets in Bal Harbour and Coral Gables, where water levels swelled beyond usual seasonal expectations.

With the supermoon continuing to intensify tidal surges, local officials and residents across South Florida are monitoring conditions closely and preparing for more flooding in the days ahead.