King tides flood some South Florida streets, causing headaches for drivers and pedestrians

Twice a day during king tides, water floods Northeast 32nd Avenue just south of Oakland Park Boulevard. It's not rainwater, it's saltwater from the tides themselves.

"The water will come under the gutters and drains and it floods the road. During the peak full moon, it's going to flood about 8 inches deep," said Peter Lopez, director of operations at Shooter's Waterfront. "They just have to re-route, a lot of our guests will walk down to the intersection. It doesn't affect the intersection, they're able to walk right across."

Valet workers deal with rising water

Josie Brozato, who works as a valet, said the water has been a constant problem.

"It's been every day, twice a day, like every 12 hours. You have to wear boots. You can not go into that water," she said.

Residents adjust to high-tide routine

Karen Mikula lives right in the flood zone.

"We just stay on the sidewalks. You can't cross the streets," she said while walking her dogs.

She's been in the neighborhood for 20 years and said she knows what to expect when the tides rise.

"Those of us who have lived through it know not to take our cars out during that time," she said.

Meteorologist warns of more tides ahead

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather meteorologist Scott Withers said king tides will return for a week in November and another week in December. He said the next round begins soon.

"We've got a new moon on Tuesday. That's when the gravitational pull near the Earth is so strong it's going to pull and create some really powerful tides," Withers said.

City says long-term fix is years away

"It's a big inconvenience. The city's tried to do quite a few things and God help them, Mother Nature wins every time," Lopez said.

The City of Fort Lauderdale said the area is controlled by the Florida Department of Transportation. City officials said a drainage and piping improvement plan is in the design phase, but work will not get underway for several years.