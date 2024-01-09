Kia thefts spurred by TikTok challenge, automaker steps up to protect drivers

FORT LAUDERDALE— A TikTok challenge hit Fort Lauderdale when five teens stole a Kia Optima Tuesday using a USB cable.

The trend entitled "Kia Boyz" made waves on social media and became popular during the pandemic. Unsuspected car owners find their cars stolen or broken into, then started by USB cables like the ones used to charge iPhones.

Fort Lauderdale police say the five teens stole a white 2012 Kia Optima and bailed in the 900 block of Northwest 17th Avenue.

Two of the five teens attempted to flee but were quickly arrested by police. Authorities have identified them as two 15-year-old males both charged with grand theft auto.

CBS News Miami spoke to the automaker and learned there are things they've done to help protect drivers. James Bell, Corporate Communications for Kia America says they launched a software update in early 2023.

This issue affects roughly 2.5 million Kia models that use a steel key. Push-to-start vehicles aren't affected and Bell states that roughly one million vehicles have already gotten the update.

The company has also made wheel locks available for free to affected customers and will even send them to law enforcement agencies who see an uptick in thefts in their areas.

Kia has also been made aware of another issue in December of 2023 with a small group of vehicles. However, they've implemented a fix for that as well.

"We've come up with another theft deterrent solution for them which is a cylinder protector that goes over the ignition," he said.

Fort Lauderdale police say this trend is growing and dangerous and they've been plagued with the issue.

Drivers are advised to park in well-lit areas, always lock your car door, and never leave your key or valuables inside your vehicle.