Key West city commissioners reverse decision on ICE partnership after pressure from Florida AG James Uthmeier

Key West city commissioners' new stance on ICE partnership

Jim DeFede gives a quick update after Key West commissioners reversed their position against an ICE partnership agreement.

More on the issue

Key West city commissioners voted Tuesday to cooperate with a federal immigration enforcement agreement, according to reporting by CBS News Miami's news partner, the Miami Herald.

The commissioners received pushback from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier for challenging state law when they voted to withdraw from an agreement that allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement to commandeer local police officers to participate in ICE raids.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman about the vote and what's next.

Guest: Sam Kaufman/Key West City Commissioner