Fiery Miami-Dade crash leaves 3 injured, officials say

A fiery crash in Southwest Miami-Dade has left at least three people injured, emergency officials say.

Few details have been released, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to the crash in the area of SW 142nd Avenue and SW 68th Street in the Kendale Lakes area on Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle heavily damaged by fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said three people were taken a local hospital, and two of the victims were taken by a trauma alert.

No other information was released.