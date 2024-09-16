Man found guilty of killing cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway in 2019

MIAMI - A Miami jury has found a man guilty of shooting and killing a bicyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway in August 2019.

It only took the jury a few hours for the jury to come back with a guilty verdict.

Kadel Piedrahita was accused of shooting and killing Alex Palencia during an early morning ride on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Video from a GoPro camera attached to Sosa's bicycle recorded what happened.

Police say Piedrahita was riding his motorcycle next to a group of bicyclists when a scuffle ensued and he shot Palencia. Piedrahita claimed it was self-defense, but prosecutors said a feud had developed days earlier.

Piedrahita was charged with second-degree murder and had pleaded not guilty.