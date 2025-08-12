Judge set to decide on Alligator Alcatraz, groups argue irreparable harm to Everglades

The third day of a federal court hearing over environmental groups' attempt to halt the Alligator Alcatraz detention center ended Tuesday without a ruling.

The groups are suing the state of Florida and the U.S. government, alleging the facility could cause "irreparable harm" to the Florida Everglades.

"What we heard in (federal) court today really confirms the need for the public to see what's going on out there, to see the environmental disaster that is unfolding," said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends for the Everglades, one of the organizations that filed the lawsuit against the state of Florida, Miami-Dade County and the U.S. government.

The groups are trying to convince U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams that the facility is a threat to the wildlife and wetlands of the Everglades.

Witness testimony disputed

"She's heard all of our witnesses. She heard the state's one witness, who admitted on the stand that they only looked at one site, and there are plenty of sites with runways and facilities and with wells in the ground that could have supported something like Alligator Alcatraz," said Curtis Osceola from the Miccosukee Tribe.

Environmentalists sued the Trump and DeSantis administrations for what they consider dodging a federal law that requires environmental review before initiating any construction in the Everglades.

Attorneys for the U.S. government left federal court without making any comments about the hearing.

Judge declines site visit invitation

According to Samples, Judge Williams made an announcement that left many stunned in the courtroom.

"We heard Judge Williams, for the first time, that Judge Williams was apparently extended an invitation by Attorney General James Uthmeier for a site visit. However, the attorneys for the defense did not agree to comply with that invitation," Samples said.

The hearing continues Wednesday, with closing arguments from both the plaintiffs and the defense scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

A decision about halting construction and operation at Alligator Alcatraz is expected before the end of the day.