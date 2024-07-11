Judge drops charges against parents of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney

Parents of Onlyfans model charged with murder speak out against the charges against them

Parents of Onlyfans model charged with murder speak out against the charges against them

MIAMI - The parents of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who is charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend two years ago, found themselves facing charges as well.

The couple was charged with one count each of unauthorized access of a computer, computer system, or electronic device of Christian Obumseli.

According to a statement from the Florida state attorney's office, Judge Lara Cruz found there was a conflict of interest with the family's lawyer. Frank Prieto represented all three, not just the daughter. So information from text messages obtained by prosecutors was deemed covered by attorney-client privilege.

Charges against Deborah Clenney, 57, and her husband, Kim Clenney, 60, were dropped Thursday.

Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing Christain Obumseli inside their Miami apartment in 2022.

She was arrested in Hawaii several days after the stabbing, but investigators believe she gave Obumseli's computer to her parents sometime between the killing and her arrest. According to the arrest warrants, detectives recovered text messages where the parents discussed trying to gain access to the computer.

Last month, Deborah and Kim Clenney were arrested in Texas and extradited to Miami-Dade.

Courtney Clenney is also facing the same new charge.

Clenney has acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self-defense.

She previously told investigators that Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the floor, which prompted her to grab a knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 feet away. The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Obumseli said his wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.

Clenney's attorney has said previously said the couple had a rocky relationship and that Obumseli was regularly abusive.