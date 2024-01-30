Parents of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, charged with murder of boyfriend, arrested in Texas

MIAMI - The parents of Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model accused in the stabbing death of her boyfriend at their Miami apartment, were arrested Tuesday in Texas.

Records obtained by CBS News Miami show Kim and Deborah Clenney were booked at 2:34 p.m. by the Travis County Sheriff's Office on out-of-state felony charges and were being held without bond for another agency.

Deborah and Kim Clenney, the parents of defendant OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, walk out of the courtroom after the hearing in which Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied for her to get out of jail to await trial, at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, in Miami, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She is accused of murdering her boyfriend Christian Obumseli last April, in Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, Pool) Pedro Portal / AP

Attorneys for the Clenney family released a statement that in part, read:

"We're extremely surprised and very concerned about the arrest of the Clenney family; this could be an example of prosecutorial overreach and misconduct."

"We believe the Clenney family has been targeted with some trumped-up charges to discredit them in the press and make their lives miserable. It stinks of a power play by prosecutors to control the narrative. This Thursday, the State is seeking a gag order in the case. Now they've gone after Courtney's Mom and Dad in such a way that requires them to spend considerable time in jail without bond."

"It appears the prosecutors are going for media mileage in this one with little or no evidence as we have yet to know what the true accusations are. It's unnecessary and distasteful. All they had to do was a phone call and we would have been in court. It's so inexcusable."

Clenney claims she stabbed Christian Obumseli in self-defense back in 2022 at their Miami apartment.

TMZ.com reported Tuesday that the arrests of the social media influencer's parents stem from a laptop belonging to Obumseli that was left at the apartment shared by the couple and recovered by the father.

Recently, a new video surfaced showing the rocky relationship between OnlyFans model Clenney and her boyfriend just months before he was stabbed to death.

The footage was released by the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office as part of a mound of new evidence in the case.

The video shows Clenney hitting Obumseli over a dozen times while on a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

The video is one of more than a hundred pieces of evidence released to the Obsumseli family's civil attorney as part of the investigation.

Clenney also is seen accusing Obumseli of cheating on her, which he denies.

His family's attorney says the behavior Courtney exhibited in this video was a disturbing pattern.

Clenney's attorney said in a statement to CBS News Miami:

"This video is an example of the toxic relationship between Obumseli and Courtney Clenney. Evidence exists that Obumseli physically abused Courtney on prior occasions and on April 3, 2022, Courtney was forced to defend herself from Obumseli's physical attack."

In court, Clenney's attorneys have argued she killed her boyfriend in self-defense during a domestic dispute.

Clenney is charged with second-degree murder.