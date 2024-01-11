Months before fatal stabbing, new video shows OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney fighting with boyfriend

Months before fatal stabbing, new video shows OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney fighting with boyfrien

MIAMI - New video shows the rocky relationship between OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend just months before he was stabbed to death.

Clenney claims she stabbed Christian Obumseli in self-defense.

The video was secured by his family's attorney via a public records request.

The footage was released by the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office as part of a mound of new evidence in the case.

"I was sober for two weeks, two weeks. And now why am I not sober? It's because of you," said Clenney in the video.

The video shows Clenney hitting Obumseli over a dozen times while on a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

The video is one of more than a hundred pieces of evidence released to the Obsumseli family's civil attorney as part of the investigation.

"In that video, you can see Courtney acting erratically. You can see her hitting Christian multiple times. Which unfortunately is consistent with her behavior throughout this entire case," said Kimberly Wald, Obumseli family attorney.

"Flirting with like three girls the whole time. What three girls? You, you, you," Clenney and Obumseli are heard arguing in the video.

In the video, Clenney accuses Obumseli of cheating on her, which he denies.

His family's attorney says the behavior Courtney exhibited in this video was a disturbing pattern.

"Unfortunately, we see throughout these videos, the phone calls and the communications that Courtney had some insecurities. As most women do and that's no faulting to her," said Wald.

Clenney's attorney said in a statement to CBS News Miami:

"This video is an example of the toxic relationship between Obumseli and Courtney Clenney. Evidence exists that Obumseli physically abused Courtney on prior occasions and on April 3, 2022, Courtney was forced to defend herself from Obumseli's physical attack."

In court, clenney's attorneys have argued she killed her boyfriend in self-defense during a domestic dispute.

At the heart of the criminal and civil case... who was the aggressor in their relationship?

"Domestic violence can happen against a man. And it happens against a larger man. It does happen and men are victims. And Christian was a victim," said Wald.

The social media influencer is charged with second-degree murder.

A hearing in her criminal case is set for Friday.