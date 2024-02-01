State seeks gag order in OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney murder case

MIAMI - Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who is charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, is expected back in court on Thursday as the state seeks a gag order in the case.

Meanwhile, Clenney's parents have been released from jail following their arrest earlier this week.

Deborah Lyn Clenney, 57, and Kim Dewayne Clenney, 60, were taken into custody Tuesday in Austin, Texas, on an out-of-state warrant. A Miami-Dade circuit judge had signed arrest warrants for the couple last week.

Kim and Deborah Lyn Clenney Austin Police

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, they are charged with one count of unauthorized access of a computer, computer system, or electronic device of Christian Obumseli.

Their 27-year-old daughter faces the same new charge.

Clenney fatally stabbed Obumseli inside their Miami apartment in 2022.

She was arrested in Hawaii several days after the stabbing, but investigators believe she gave Obumseli's computer to her parents sometime between the killing and her arrest. According to the arrest warrants, detectives recovered text messages where the parents discussed trying to gain access to the computer.

"We believe it's incriminating evidence and it goes to a cover-up which my family has always believed," said attorney Larry Handfield who is representing Obumseli's family.

Clenney has acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self-defense. Her attorney, Frank Prieto, previously said that Obumseli was regularly abusive.

Recently, a new video surfaced showing the rocky relationship between OnlyFans model Clenney and her boyfriend just months before he was stabbed to death.

Clenney previously told investigators that Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the floor, which prompted her to grab a knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 feet away. The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Obumseli said his wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.