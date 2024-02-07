Courtney Clenney Case: Charges against parents of OnlyFans model accused of killing boyfriend are "troubling"

MIAMI - The parents of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who is charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend two years ago, are speaking out against the charges leveled against them in the case.

Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing Christain Obumseli inside their Miami apartment in 2022.

Christian Toby Obumseli and Courtney Clenney https://www.instagram.com/christianvstoby/

She was arrested in Hawaii several days after the stabbing, but investigators believe she gave Obumseli's computer to her parents sometime between the killing and her arrest. According to the arrest warrants, detectives recovered text messages where the parents discussed trying to gain access to the computer.

Last month, Deborah Clenney, 57, and her husband, Kim Clenney, 60, were arrested in Texas and extradited to Miami-Dade.

The couple is charged with one count each of unauthorized access of a computer, computer system, or electronic device of Christian Obumseli.

Courtney Clenney is also facing the same new charge.

On Tuesday, Clenney's parents bonded out of Miami-Dade's jail and on Wednesday they held a news conference with their lawyer to decry the charges against them. Their attorney called the charges "troubling."

"The actions taken in this case, as far as the arrest of the parents of Courtney Clenney and the new charges against Courtney Cleany are incredibly troubling," said attorney Jude Faccidomo.

He said the arrest warrant in the case, issued by law enforcement to support their position, is problematic.

"The arrest warrant in this case is incredibly troubling and frankly never should have been issued. There is not a crime here. The Clenneys have not committed a crime," said Faccidomo.

Courtney Clenney CBS News Miami

He said after police collected evidence from Clenney's apartment, they left behind the laptop she shared with Obumseli.

"The access to the computer was part of the defense of Courtney Clenney and was an authorized access and it does not fall within the parameters of the statute that they charge," said Faccidomo.

"Nevertheless, they tried to jam that round peg into a square hole, and more troublingly, through an extreme showing of force showed up at the Clenney's home and placed them under arrest on an extradition warrant. Wholly unnecessary, wholly inappropriate," he added. "I think what you will ultimately see as this case is litigated, is that this statute was something they pulled out of thin air and does not apply to the facts of this case."

Faccidomo said since Courtney Clenney shared the laptop with her boyfriend she was authorized to use it.

"So the Clenneys had authorized access to it, Courtney had authorized access to it. The reason this was charged is because they are witnesses on their daughter's behalf and this is an attempt to neutralize them and bully them," he said.

When asked why Courtney didn't have the passcode to login into the laptop, Faccidomo pointed out that it's common these days for people to have multiple passcodes for their phones and computers and since Courtney has been in jail for more than a year it's not surprising that she couldn't recall what it was.

He said in the arrest warrant it sounded like the Clenneys were trying to hack into the computer, but that was not the case.

"It's presented in a way to suggest that this was some sort of hack of this computer, this was easily accessed by a four-digit code that Courtney knew, this was in her home that she shared with the decedent," said Faccidomo.

Clenney has acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self-defense.

She previously told investigators that Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the floor, which prompted her to grab a knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 feet away. The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Obumseli said his wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.

Clenney's attorney has said previously said the couple had a rocky relationship and that Obumseli was regularly abusive.