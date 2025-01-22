Miami Heat to suspend Jimmy Butler for 2 games after missing team flight, sources say

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler has been suspended by the Miami Heat again for two games, sources said.

CBS Sports reported that Butler missed the team's flight for Thursday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks but had plans to join the team on Wednesday evening. However, the Heat decided to suspend him from the upcoming two-game road trip instead, which would include Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Wednesday evening's suspension comes nearly a week after the star forward returned to the Miami courtside on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets following a seven-game suspension for "detrimental conduct." Butler has appeared in the Heat's last three games.

CBS Sports reported that if Butler is still on the Heat's roster by next week, he could be eligible again on Jan. 27 against the Orlando Magic.

Butler, 35, has made no attempts to hide his unhappiness with the Heat and it's been reflected in his play.

Last month, trade rumors began to swirl about Butler wanting out of Miami, despite Heat president Pat Riley saying on Dec. 26 that the team had no plans to trade him. Butler then began to made public comments earlier this month saying he had no interest in staying with the Heat. In the team's formal announcement of his first suspension, they said "Through his actions and statements, [Butler] has shown he no longer wants to be a part of the team."

CBS Sports reported that the Phoenix Suns are seen as the leading candidate to land Butler in a trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, which is reported to be his preferred destination. Butler reportedly hinted at his desire to join Phoenix on Tuesday night after he was seen wearing shoes bearing the Suns' colors during the Heat's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.