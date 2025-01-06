Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Dolphins' Tyreek Hill hint at possible exits

MIAMI - Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill have both hinted at potential departures in recent days, leaving fans uncertain about the future of their teams.

Hill, speaking Sunday after the Dolphins' 32-20 loss to the New York Jets, said he's keeping his options open.

"I just got to do what's best for me and my family," Hill said. "If that's here or that's wherever I'm going to open the door for myself."

Butler expressed a similar sentiment earlier in the week, saying he's searching for joy in basketball.

"I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball and wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon," Butler said.

Both athletes are pivotal to their teams' success and have been key draws for Miami fans and the city's economy. Both also recently launched local businesses, adding to their community ties.

Fans visiting Butler's Big Face Coffee shop in the Design District were eager to discuss his uncertain future.

"It's sad, right? Sports are such a big part of the city," one fan said. "As a native, it's hard to hear that everyone wants out of Miami."

At Hill's new store, Soul Runner, in Aventura, even a close friend admitted Hill's future is unclear.

"He's a competitor. Competitors want to win," said the friend, known as "Swerve." "It's been an unfortunate loss and an unfortunate season, but he loves Miami, the fans, the team, the organization. At this point, I don't know what he's going to do."

The uncertainty has left fans anxious about the future of Miami's sports landscape.

"We have a lot of rebuilding to do if they both, in fact, leave. It's a scary place to be right now," one fan said.

Hill's agency declined to comment when contacted by CBS Miami.

For now, both teams - and their fans - remain in limbo, waiting to see what the next chapter holds for Butler and Hill.