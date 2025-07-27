Watch CBS News
Local News

Jim speaks with Jaclyn Corin, who is leading a campaign against US Attorney General Pam Bondi

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

One-on-one with Jaclyn Corin

Jim talks to the executive director of March for Our Lives. Jaclyn Corin is a survivor of the Parkland massacre and is leading a campaign against U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for reversing course on her initial support of red-flag laws and raising the age to buy a firearm in Florida from 18 to 21.

Guest: Jaclyn Corin/Exec. Dir., March For Our Lives

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took a tour of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay Thursday morning as part of President Trump's directive to revert the popular tourist attraction to a federal penitentiary.

Bondi toured Alcatraz, currently part of the National Park Service, along with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, arriving on a Coast Guard vessel. They were joined by a contingent of administration officials and Secret Service staffers who walked in the chilly bay air among the crumbling buildings, many dating back to the late 19th century.

Jim DeFede

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

