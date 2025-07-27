Jim speaks with Jaclyn Corin, who is leading a campaign against US Attorney General Pam Bondi

One-on-one with Jaclyn Corin

Jim talks to the executive director of March for Our Lives. Jaclyn Corin is a survivor of the Parkland massacre and is leading a campaign against U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for reversing course on her initial support of red-flag laws and raising the age to buy a firearm in Florida from 18 to 21.

Guest: Jaclyn Corin/Exec. Dir., March For Our Lives

More on Pam Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took a tour of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay Thursday morning as part of President Trump's directive to revert the popular tourist attraction to a federal penitentiary.

Bondi toured Alcatraz, currently part of the National Park Service, along with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, arriving on a Coast Guard vessel. They were joined by a contingent of administration officials and Secret Service staffers who walked in the chilly bay air among the crumbling buildings, many dating back to the late 19th century.