Former Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez talks about his run for Florida attorney general

One-on-one with Jose Javier Rodriguez

Jim talks to the former Democratic state senator who is running to be the next Florida attorney general. James Uthmeier, a Republican, is Florida's current attorney general.

Guest: José Javier Rodriguez/D- Florida Attorney General candidate

More on James Uthmeier

Republican leaders from 17 other states filed a brief at the U.S. Supreme Court backing Uthmeier's push to enforce a law targeting undocumented immigrants who enter Florida.

The brief came after Uthmeier last week asked the Supreme Court to step in and at least temporarily allow enforcement of the state law after a federal district judge issued a preliminary injunction to block it.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in April ruled that the law likely was preempted by federal immigration authority. Uthmeier appealed the preliminary injunction, but a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his request for a stay of Williams' ruling.

Uthmeier asked for the Supreme Court to issue a stay, which would effectively allow the state to enforce the law while the underlying legal battle plays out.