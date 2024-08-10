"Trump is right" about VP picks JD Vance says "Donald Trump is right" that VP picks rarely matter to election outcomes 00:34

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) says he agrees with former President Donald Trump that American voters will cast their ballots for the presidential nominee and not the vice president pick.

"I think most people were voting for Donald Trump or for Kamala Harris," Vance told "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan during an interview that will air Sunday. "Donald Trump delivered rising wages and a secure border. Kamala Harris has delivered an open border and falling wages relative to inflation and groceries and housing and so forth."

Trump made the assertation about vice presidential picks during a Q&A with Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner at the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago on. July 31.

"Historically the choice of a vice president makes no difference," Trump responded to a question about whether he believed Vance would be ready to assume the role of president one day.

The Ohio senator, who Trump picked as his vice president on the GOP ticket, said most voters "when they cast their ballots, they're basing it on who the presidential nominee is, not the vice presidential nominee."

"It's just straightforward political reality. I think Donald Trump's right," he added.

The full interview with JD Vance will be broadcast on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.