Watch live: Trump takes questions from Black journalists attending annual convention in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump is set to take questions from journalists attending the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention & Career Fair in Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

Trump is scheduled to take questions at noon, but the decision to host Trump has not gone over well with some NABJ members. NABJ President Ken Lemon recently clarified that the invitation to Trump was not meant to be taken as an endorsement.

"As a group, we affirmed that the invitation to former President Trump was in line with NABJ's usual practices since 1976. It has always been our policy to ensure that candidates know that an invitation is not an endorsement," Lemon said.

Lemon also said panelists will be fact-checking as the former president speaks.

"We have people whose lives are depending on what happens in November," Lemon said. "For us as journalists — people who go into and have very uncomfortable conversations for the sake of our members — this is an important time."

The decision to hold a Q&A with Trump has led the co-chair for the convention, Karen Attiah, to step down.

"To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck," Attiah said. "For everyone else, I'm looking forward to meeting and reconnecting with all of you in the Windy City."

How to watch Donald Trump's Q&A at NABJ

What : Former President Donald Trump takes questions at the National Association of Black Journalists' convention

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Time: Noon CST

Location: Chicago Hilton and Towers



Online stream: Live on CBS News Chicago in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device. CBS Chicago is also streaming the event on YouTube.



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has offered to address NABJ members virtually after the convention. Event organizers say they are still working to reach an agreement.

Despite the invitation of presidential candidates to the convention being a tradition that goes back decades, it has divided many within the organization with Trump involved. At least three activist groups are planning protests outside. Mayor Brandon Johnson said he will make sure the former president receives appropriate security.