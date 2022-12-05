Watch CBS News
Local News

JBR Solutions recalling Aduro surge protectors over shock and fire hazards

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Surge protectors should protect your electronics from being blown out, not pose a threat to burn down your house!

JBR Solutions has recalled about 51,700 Aduro Surge Wall Charging Towers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice stated, "The surge protectors contain incorrect polarization and poorly soldered connections."

JBR knows of one report of incorrect polarization, but no injuries or fires.  

If you own one, immediately stop using the product and contact JBR Solutions for a full refund.

You can reach JBR Solutions toll-free at (877) 522-3876 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also email productrecall@jbrsol.com or visit aduroproducts.com.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 3:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.