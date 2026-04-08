Man convicted of killing Hollywood police officer in 2021 to be formally sentenced

The man who was convicted of shooting and killing a Hollywood police officer in 2021 is set to learn his fate on Wednesday during his sentencing.

Jason Banegas pleaded guilty last October in the shooting death of Officer Yandy Chirino, who was responding to reports of someone breaking into cars at the time of his killing.

During the trial, prosecutors said Chirino spotted Banegas armed with a gun and the two got into a struggle. That's when Banegas shot Chirino in the face twice.

In December, a jury recommended that he be sentenced to life in prison, avoiding the death penalty.

Then in early 2026, Banegas claimed that his attorneys coerced him into pleading guilty and wanted to change his plea.

A judge denied that request in March, and scheduled his formal sentencing for April 8.