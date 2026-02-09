Florida gubernatorial candidate who proposed 50% "sin" tax on OnlyFans creators says he was victim of arson

A gubernatorial candidate in Florida claims he was the victim of arson, and now he's holding a rally to show he's not going to be intimidated.

According to the campaign, the incident took place at the home of Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback in Madison, which is east of Tallahassee close to the border of Georgia in northern Florida.

The campaign said the incident took place Sunday night, and that the flames got close to his home while Fishback and his staffers were working.

It was Fishback's first time home in 10 weeks since he launched his campaign to become Florida's next governor.

It's unknown if any suspects are in custody, and the fire department has not said if it was investigating the incident as arson.

Fishback previously made headlines for some proposals considered to be controversial, like a so-called 50% "Sin Tax" on content creators using OnlyFans.

Fishback has argued that the tax revenue would be used to raise teacher pay and improve school lunches.

Fishback says OnlyFans exploits women

Fishback framed his proposal as a moral stance, saying he believes the platform exploits women.

"My message to the owners of OnlyFans is get the hell out of our state. I hope you get bankrupt. Don't you dare come to my state and try to exploit and abuse young women," he said. "My message to the men buying this content: stop! My message to the women who are being exploited — stop."

Florida 2026 gubernatorial election timeline

The primary election for Florida's gubernatorial race is scheduled for Aug. 18, with the general election set for Nov. 3.