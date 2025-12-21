A conversation with controversial gubernatorial candidate James Fishback

CBS News Miami's Jim Defede's guest this week on Facing South Florida is James Fishback, a Republican candidate for Florida governor.

The 30-year-old investor has made a name for himself with fiery campaign videos on social media, as well as taking hard-line stances against immigration, even legal immigration. He also supports a complete abortion ban, even in cases of rape and incest.

Fishback says he wants to continue to fight the culture wars that have defined current Governor Ron DeSantis' time in office. Defede also asks him about calling Byron Donalds, who's also running for governor, a slave to special interest groups.

