A conversation with controversial gubernatorial candidate James Fishback

By
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."
CBS News Miami's Jim Defede's guest this week on Facing South Florida is James Fishback, a Republican candidate for Florida governor.

The 30-year-old investor has made a name for himself with fiery campaign videos on social media, as well as taking hard-line stances against immigration, even legal immigration. He also supports a complete abortion ban, even in cases of rape and incest.

Fishback says he wants to continue to fight the culture wars that have defined current Governor Ron DeSantis' time in office. Defede also asks him about calling Byron Donalds, who's also running for governor, a slave to special interest groups.

Guest: James Fishback/(R) Florida Gubernatorial Candidate 

