Florida candidate proposes 50% tax on OnlyFans creators; top earner pushes back

A Florida gubernatorial candidate is proposing a steep "sin tax" on OnlyFans creators – a move he says would deter people from joining the platform. One of the app's highest‑earning creators, who lives in Florida, is pushing back.

Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback says that if he is elected governor, he will push for a 50% tax on income earned by OnlyFans creators in Florida.

Fishback argues the tax revenue would be used to raise teacher pay and improve school lunches.

OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain responds

Sophie Rain, one of the platform's most prominent and highest‑paid creators, criticized Fishback's proposal, saying many people rely on the platform to support their families.

"Never in my whole life did I think that I would wake up and see a Florida politician trying to start beef with me for clout," Rain said.

Fishback referenced Rain directly when explaining his proposal.

"My proposal as Florida governor is to raise the tax on OnlyFans models' income to 50 percent. So, for someone like Sophie Rain, she would end up paying Florida 42 million dollars in taxes," he said.

Rain pushed back, saying creators already pay significant federal taxes.

"We would have to pay 50% to the state on top of the 37 I already pay to the government, and I would be more than happy to pay that if multi‑billion dollar corporations were also being properly taxed. But surprise, they're not!" she said.

Fishback says platform exploits women

Fishback framed his proposal as a moral stance, saying he believes the platform exploits women.

"My message to the owners of OnlyFans is get the hell out of our state. I hope you get bankrupt. Don't you dare come to my state and try to exploit and abuse young women," he said. "My message to the men buying this content: stop! My message to the women who are being exploited — stop."

When asked what he would say to creators who choose to join the platform, Fishback argued that the choice is not truly voluntary.

"Psychology 101. The Stockholm syndrome makes it very clear that if a victim believes it is their choice, it is not," he said. "I do not believe the young women being exploited and used by OnlyFans right now have a choice. They're living in a society that venerates that kind of cultural degradation."

Creators say many rely on the platform

Rain said many creators turn to OnlyFans because they are struggling financially.

"I think that people also fail to realize that there are so many creators on this platform that do this job because they're struggling," she said. "So to tax them like that when they're literally doing this just to support their families is sad."

A report from OnlyGuider shows demand for OnlyFans content is rising globally, with Miami ranking fourth in spending per capita.

Election timeline

The primary election for Florida's gubernatorial race is scheduled for August 18, with the general election set for Nov. 3.