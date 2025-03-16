It's warm, humid and breezy in South Florida with a low chance of rain

Sunday will be warm and windy, as a gusty southerly breeze pushes temperatures up into the middle and upper 80s. A stray shower will possible, but most areas will remain dry. The higher humidity today will make temperatures feel like the lower 90s by midday.

The warmth and humidity come ahead of a cold front that will move through tomorrow morning. This will bring a fast moving line of showers and storms through the area from 5 a.m. - 10 a.m., Monday morning. While we are not anticipating any threat of severe weather, as the nation has seen farther north with this line of storms, we can't quite rule out a rumble of thunder here and there through the morning. Rainfall amounts will generally range from a couple tenths of an inch to up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

By Monday afternoon, humidity will begin to plummet as the cold front moves south of our area. Clouds will clear by late Monday afternoon and cooler air will start to move in throughout the day. This will drop our highs back down into the upper 70s.

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with morning lows expected to cool into the lower-to-middle 50s. Look for bright sunshine, lower humidity, and rain-free conditions to persist through Thursday with a gradual warming trend after Tuesday.

A second, but weaker, front will move through Thursday night. This front will not bring any rain to the area, but it will cool highs back down into the middle and upper 70s for the start of next weekend.