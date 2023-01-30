Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after small plane made emergency landing on Rickenbacker Causeway

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why the pilot of a single engine Beechcraft A23 made an emergency landing on the Rickenbacker Causeway late Saturday.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. near the Rickenbacker Marina. The plane's wing clipped a Miami-Dade transit bus on its way down, according to the FAA.

The four people onboard the plane. No one on it or the bus was injured.

The plane came to rest partially on a sidewalk and roadway.

The entrance to the causeway was closed to traffic for several hours until the plane could be removed from the road.

The plane has been taken to a hangar in Fort Pierce for the investigation. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

