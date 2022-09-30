Watch CBS News
Local News

Inter Miami CF get hard-fought 1-0 victory in Toronto

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF striker Gonzalo Higuain scored the night's only goal as the Miami squad walked away with a victory over Toronto at BMO Field on Friday night.  

The Argentine international's goal came in the '86 minute of the game. 

As of now, Miami qualifies for the MLS playoffs after taking the 7th spot in the standings.

They will next play Orlando on October 5th and they are the favorite to win. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 9:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.