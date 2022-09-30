Inter Miami CF get hard-fought 1-0 victory in Toronto
MIAMI - Inter Miami CF striker Gonzalo Higuain scored the night's only goal as the Miami squad walked away with a victory over Toronto at BMO Field on Friday night.
The Argentine international's goal came in the '86 minute of the game.
As of now, Miami qualifies for the MLS playoffs after taking the 7th spot in the standings.
They will next play Orlando on October 5th and they are the favorite to win.
