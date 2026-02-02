Iguana pizza and frozen crops: South Florida reacts to record-low temperatures

Tourists escaping frigid northern temperatures aren't getting the warm beach days they hoped for in South Florida and local businesses say they're ready for things to heat back up.

The unusually cold weather kept many visitors out of the water on Hollywood Beach this week.

"Well, I brought my swimsuit with me, but never got it out of the suitcase," said Al Beckman, who is visiting from out of state.

Instead, he and other tourists have turned to nearby bars and restaurants.

"We just have to get up and walk around, maybe get a beverage or two," he said.

Travelers from Michigan said leaving their zero‑degree temperatures only to find Floridians bundled up was a surprise.

"The puffy coat, the gloves, the iguana falling from trees — it's crazy," said Jody Dougherty.

The region's cold snap triggered a well‑known phenomenon in South Florida: stunned iguanas dropping from trees. Residents spent the past two days collecting them from yards and parks, and some handed them over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission during its brief collection period.

Ryan Izquierdo kept a few to create what he calls the "Florida Man Pizza," topped with freshly harvested iguana meat thanks to his friends at Bucks Coal Fired.

"We were able to do good work and remove the iguanas and educate people, and it was just a great time," Izquierdo said. "The last 48 hours have been one to look back on forever for sure."

While the iguanas may have provided unexpected entertainment, the cold weather has been far more serious for South Florida farmers.

Kern Carpenter Farms in Homestead lost around 20% of its tomato crop during the Arctic blast. Now, frost is the next concern.

"The wind died and it got cold really fast," said farmer Kern Carpenter. "We did the best we could, but they still got burnt."

Farmers say the losses to tomatoes, green beans and other local crops could lead to higher grocery store prices in the coming weeks.

Back on Hollywood Beach, some visitors say South Floridians hoping to venture back outside shouldn't sweat it too much.

"I think they should come to Michigan and hang out in the real winter and then appreciate Florida weather," Dougherty said.

For anyone considering trapping iguanas now, the FWC's official collection period has ended. That leaves residents responsible for handling them humanely, or cooking them on their own.