NEXT Weather Alert in effect due to another cold morning with frigid wind chills

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect across South Florida on Tuesday due to another frigid morning and wind chills making it feel even colder, but some warmer temperatures are on the way.

"It's been a wild winter," CBS News Miami Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said. "And we're going to see another cold front later this week. But, as for now, we have another, final cold morning where today you're going to need to add layers."

This is because South Florida is waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s, with a wind chill making it feel even colder.

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until later on Tuesday morning, and some Freeze Warnings have been issued for some inland areas.

"We have a Cold Weather Advisory for areas west of Interstate 95 and US 1 because of those wind chills," Gonzalez continued. "On top of that, Freeze Warnings are in effect a little further north and inland of Broward County, and that's through 9 a.m."

A Frost Advisory is also in effect until 9 a.m. for some communities.

"We also have a Frost Advisory, which is new, that is for inland Miami-Dade County until 9 a.m. because the wind has settled down and now we do have the potential for frost forming.

Although it is a cold morning, temperatures during the afternoon hours should rise into the mid- to upper 60s.

There is also the chance for some showers during the day, but rain chances increase, as well as the temperatures, over the next few days until South Florida's next cold front moves in.