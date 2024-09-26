Hurricane Helene prompts tornado watch across South Florida as storm moves through Gulf

MIAMI - Due to Hurricane Helene's squally rain bands and gusty winds that will move across South Florida on Thursday, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch through 8 p.m.

The tornado watch includes seven counties in southern Florida.

Along with Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Counties, the watch includes Glades, Hendry and Collier Counties in southwest Florida, along with mainland Monroe County.

A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and multiple tornadoes over a larger-scale region for a duration of at least three hours.

Hurricane Helene is a very large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extended up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 345 miles as of midday Thursday.

Throughout the day, gusty squalls will move in on and off across South Florida as Helene passes to the west of the state over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Miami-Dade and Broward will see sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible, on Thursday. The Florida Keys will have sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

In addition to being under a tornado watch, South Florida is also under a tropical storm warning and flood watch.

South Florida could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Friday morning.