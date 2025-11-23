Watch CBS News
How do we solve the Sunshine State's food insecurity crisis? Facing South Florida investigates

Jim DeFede
In this week's edition of Facing South Florida, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede investigates the millions of dollars in state funding cuts for meal programs.

These cuts have left many seniors and working-class families in areas like Hialeah and North Miami worried they may not have enough to eat.

Some food assistance programs like Feeding South Florida are doing what they can, but without support from Tallahassee, more people in South Florida may go hungry.

Guests: State Sen. Shevrin Jones/(D) South Florida

              Paco Velez/CEO, Feeding South Florida  

