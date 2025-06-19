Hot and sticky Juneteenth in store for South Florida

Passing showers moved across parts of South Florida on a muggy Thursday morning as temperatures hovered in the low 80s.

A hot and humid afternoon is ahead on this Juneteenth with highs climbing to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s and the 100s. Some storms will be possible for mostly the inland areas.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

Summer official kicks off on Friday. NEXT Weather

On Friday, summer officially kicks off with the Summer Solstice. It stays hot and steamy through the weekend with highs near 90 degrees and heat indices in the upper 90s and triple-digits. Spotty showers will be possible in the morning with inland storms during the afternoon hours.

On Sunday, for the Panthers Parade of Champions, scattered showers will be possible.