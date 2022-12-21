Hollywood woman won five million dollars playing Florida Lottery scratch off game

TALLAHASSEE - Talk about an early holiday gift. A Hollywood woman won five million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Maria Pagan, 69, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.00.

Pagan bought her winning ticket at Hallandale Store, located at 3990 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game launched on July 4, 2022. It features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.

