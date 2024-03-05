Royal Caribbean employee facing voyeurism charges

MIAMI - A Royal Caribbean employee is accused of placing hidden cameras in guest rooms.

The employee has been identified as Arvin Joseph Mirasol, 34, and he is facing criminal charges.

Investigators say Mirasol was a stateroom attendant on the "Symphony of the Seas."

They say he admitted to sometimes hiding under a bed while a guest was showering.

According to the arrest report, a guest found a hidden camera underneath the sink while reaching for a roll of toilet paper.

Mirasol was arrested on Sunday when the ship arrived at Port Everglades.

Royal Caribbean issued the following statement, "We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior. We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we continue to fully cooperate with authorities."

Mirasol faces several voyeurism charges.