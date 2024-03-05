Watch CBS News
Royal Caribbean employee facing voyeurism charges

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Royal Caribbean employee is accused of placing hidden cameras in guest rooms.

The employee has been identified as Arvin Joseph Mirasol, 34, and he is facing criminal charges.

Investigators say Mirasol was a stateroom attendant on the "Symphony of the Seas."

They say he admitted to sometimes hiding under a bed while a guest was showering.

According to the arrest report, a guest found a hidden camera underneath the sink while reaching for a roll of toilet paper.

Mirasol was arrested on Sunday when the ship arrived at Port Everglades.

Royal Caribbean issued the following statement, "We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior. We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we continue to fully cooperate with authorities." 

Mirasol faces several voyeurism charges. 

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio-Maldonado-002.jpg

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 6:13 PM EST

