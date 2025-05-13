Hialeah teen sentenced to 15 years in prison for crash that killed 3 women

Teen sentenced in crash that killed 3 women in Hialeah

Teen sentenced in crash that killed 3 women in Hialeah

Teen sentenced in crash that killed 3 women in Hialeah

A Hialeah teen who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges in connection to an April 2024 crash in which three women were killed was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

Maykoll Santiesteban, who was charged as an adult, was 15 years old when he took his parents' car for a joy ride. According to police,he was going 83 miles an hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone at the time of the crash in the 400 block of SE 5 Street in Hialeah.

Under state law, he was facing 65 years in state prison.

Once Santiesteban completes his sentence, he will be on probation for another 15 years.