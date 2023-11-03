Watch CBS News
Hialeah police: Jewelry distraction theft suspects who targeted the elderly in custody

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Hialeah police said they have re-arrested suspects in relation to jewelry distraction thefts that took place in their city over the past few weeks.

Investigators said the suspects, Cristina Sirbu, 28, Avrinte Miclescu, 32 and Olanda Miclescu, 20, would approach distracted elderly victims outside of their homes.

"Once contact was made, the suspects would place the fake gold chain around the victims' necks, stating they were selling it for a multitude of reasons Once the victims would state that they were not interested, the suspects would remove the fake gold chain, and in the process take the victims real gold chains from around their necks and flee the scene," police said.

The victims were unaware of what occurred until they noticed their missing jewelry later in the day.

As of Friday morning, Hialeah Police has received 7 additional reports involving these suspects.

If anyone believes that they were victims of these suspects, please contact Hialeah detectives at (305) 687-2525.

