Henry Mack tapped to lead Broward College

FORT LAUDERDALE - A former high-ranking state education official was named interim president of Broward College on Tuesday.

Henry Mack, who previously was a chancellor at the Florida Department of Education overseeing the Division of Florida Colleges, was chosen to succeed former Broward College president Gregory Haile. Haile on Sept. 13 submitted a letter of resignation, which the college's board of trustees accepted last week.

The Broward College board sought an interim president who is "either a current employee, a former employee, or a former Board member of Broward College," a news release last week from the school said. A job posting listed a salary range for the position of $250,000 to $350,000.

Mack previously worked as an assistant vice president at Broward College.

A news release from the college announcing Mack's selection Tuesday said he has a "keen understanding of Broward College's goals, mission, and values" from his time working at the school.

Broward College trustees Chairwoman Alexis Yarbrough touted Mack's selection.

"Dr. Mack is a committed and seasoned leader who brings a wealth of experience in higher education, demonstrates formidable leadership capabilities, and possesses a deep understanding of Broward College's values and mission," Yarbrough said in a statement.

Mack earlier this year was a finalist to become the president of Florida Gulf Coast University. However, FGCU trustees ultimately voted to select Aysegul Timur, the only internal candidate who was in the running for the job.