Heat, humidity continue for South Florida as warm weather sticks around

MIAMI -- The heat and humidity will linger Monday for South Florida, which could see more near-record temperatures for another day.

CBS 4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with lows dipping only to the mid-70s.

"Temperatures were near 90 degrees for the end of November!" she said, adding that a front making its way through the region won't bring much relief.

The heat and humidity will stick around South Florida for a few more days.

Monday started out foggy before burning off later in the day.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain on Monday with a stray shower possible, Gonzalez said.

Some patchy fog could develop again Monday night into Tuesday morning along with a gusty breeze.

The high on Tuesday is expected to reach the mid-80s.

On Wednesday, the rain chance increases a bit with the potential for spotty showers in the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will rise to around 84 degrees midweek.

Monday will be warm and muggy in South Florida. CBS 4

But late week a stronger front will move in, bringing a blast of Arctic air for the northeast.

This front is expected to drop temperatures and humidity in South Florida down a bit. It will be more seasonable this weekend with highs in the low 80s. Breezy and mostly sunny this Saturday and Sunday.