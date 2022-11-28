Heat, humidity continue for South Florida as warm weather sticks around
MIAMI -- The heat and humidity will linger Monday for South Florida, which could see more near-record temperatures for another day.
CBS 4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with lows dipping only to the mid-70s.
"Temperatures were near 90 degrees for the end of November!" she said, adding that a front making its way through the region won't bring much relief.
Monday started out foggy before burning off later in the day.
There is a 20 percent chance of rain on Monday with a stray shower possible, Gonzalez said.
Some patchy fog could develop again Monday night into Tuesday morning along with a gusty breeze.
The high on Tuesday is expected to reach the mid-80s.
On Wednesday, the rain chance increases a bit with the potential for spotty showers in the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs will rise to around 84 degrees midweek.
But late week a stronger front will move in, bringing a blast of Arctic air for the northeast.
This front is expected to drop temperatures and humidity in South Florida down a bit. It will be more seasonable this weekend with highs in the low 80s. Breezy and mostly sunny this Saturday and Sunday.
