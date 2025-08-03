Another heat advisory dogs South Florida with scattered rains expected in the late afternoon

Heat advisory extends through the weekend in South Florida

Heat advisory extends through the weekend in South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another heat advisory and the potential for scattered showers and storms Sunday.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, as "feels-like" temperatures could soar up to 107 for parts of Southeast Florida and the Keys.

Make sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks out of the heat, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing, experts warn.

Similar heat will also kick off the workweek as heat index values remain in the triple digits. CBS News Miami

In addition to the heat, rain chances will trend slightly higher Sunday and throughout the upcoming week. Isolated showers will be possible along the Keys and the east coast on Sunday morning, but scattered showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon through early evening, especially for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Rain chances are around 40% for Sunday, so not everyone will receive rain, but you'll want to keep an umbrella nearby to be on the safe side.

If you don't use your umbrella on Sunday, there is a good chance you'll need it at some point through the workweek as daily rain chances will range from 40-50%, especially Wednesday through next weekend. Afternoon highs will linger in the lower 90s each day.