Advisory issued as dangerous heat threatens South Florida

With feels-like temperatures threatening to soar to 108 degrees on Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward.

The advisory is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the heat index, which combines temperatures and the humidity, is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher and last for at least two hours. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, stay in the shade or air conditioning during the afternoon hours or take frequent breaks if you need to be outside.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. NEXT Weather

The day got off to a warm and muggy start with feels-like temperatures in the upper 80s across parts of South Florida. Highs will soar to the low 90s in the afternoon, but it will feel like the 100s when the humidity is factored in.

The morning will be dry, but scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or Florida Keys waters.

On Thursday, a few showers will be possible in the morning and then scattered storms will develop in the afternoon. Highs will remain seasonable, near 90 degrees.

The chance of rain increases on Friday through the long Labor Day holiday weekend as the atmosphere will be very moist and unstable due to a stalled frontal boundary to the north.

Scattered to widespread showers and storms will be possible on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.