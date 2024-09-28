Heat advisory issued for Miami-Dade, Broward with possible record heat

MIAMI -- The heat makes a comeback this weekend! Record heat will be possible for Miami on Saturday, with a forecast high temperature of 93 degrees, and the record stands at 93 degrees last set in 1958. Humidity will also remain high as the moisture "tail" from Helene remains draped across the area. This has led to a Heat Advisory being issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with a heat index range of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

KC Sherman

Rain chances will be much lower through this weekend, with a few afternoon storms possible in especially Broward county today, and then isolated storms possible Sunday. Many areas won't receive rain this weekend.

Monday through Wednesday will continue the drier trend, with chances for rain only at a 20% chance each day.

Across the tropics, we'll have to keep a close eye on the Caribbean once again next week. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area stretching from the Caribbean to the southern Gulf of Mexico with the potential for tropical development. There is currently a medium chance of a tropical depression or storm forming there over the next 7 days.

Long-range computer models showcase a decent signal of a tropical system developing in the Caribbean, with then a good chance of it moving into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday into Friday of next week. For now, all we can do is monitor it. There are no immediate threats to South Florida at the moment, but it is important to stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.