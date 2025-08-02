Heat advisory issued for Miami, Broward with possible showers. See NEXT Weather timeline

Heat advisory placed for South Florida with "feels-like" temperatures of 105 degrees

A heat advisory is in effect for South Florida on Saturday as forecast "feels- like" temperatures will be 105 to 100 early afternoon.

A few showers are possible mainly over the interior later this afternoon providing limited relief to the heat and humidity. The heat advisory will expire at 7 p.m. as temperatures cool slightly bringing heat index values down below 105 degrees.

Showers and storms will increase by the end of the weekend and next week as a southeast breeze brings a little more moisture into the area.

The increased storm chances will keep high temperatures down and provide some relief to the heat each afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as a result of the increased storms by the middle of next week.

An aera of low pressure is being monitored off the coast of North Caroline for development over the next few days. Development or not it will be moving east northeast away from the coast stay over open water to our north.

There is no other areas expected to develop over the next seven days.