Heat Advisory for South Florida, stay cool, drink lots of water

MIAMI - The South Florida sun will be a real scorcher this week and combined with the humidity it could be dangerous.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties are under a Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory when a heat index of 105° F or higher is expected for at least two hours. Under this advisory, everyone is urged to precautions, especially those who are at most risk such as children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and pregnant women.

"I encourage all residents to do a Heat Check: drink water, rest, and find shade if you are working or playing outdoors this week," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

People who don't have access to air conditioning are strongly encouraged to seek relief with a friend or family member who has air conditioning or in public air-conditioned facilities such as public libraries, malls, or community centers. Employers with workers exposed to heat are encouraged to provide shaded rest breaks with ample drinking water.

People working, walking or just being outside should remember that heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke can happen quickly.

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, but avoid those that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol.

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather. Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

Avoid outdoor activities during the peak hours of the day. Limit outdoor activities to the early morning or evening hours.

If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour.

Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays.

Do not leave children or pets in cars. If you have pets, bring them indoors. If they need to remain outdoors, make sure they have access to a cool, shaded area with plenty of water. For dog owners wanting to take their four legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too.

If you use a portable electric fan, don't point the fan's flow your if the room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster.

Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help dealing with the heat.