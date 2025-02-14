Health experts advise to take precautions against the flu

MIAMI - For the first time in years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have declared flu season a high severity.

According to the CDC, during the 2034-25 influenza season, there have been 24 million cases and 13,000 deaths so far. They said it is serious.

That is why Dr. Jessica Quinones, an emergency room doctor with HCA Kendall, recommends we should all take precautions against the flu.

"You have to wash your hands. You have to be vaccinated against the flu. You can't cough on people. It's not recommended to wear masks, but it's pretty significant. If you're with someone that is sick, you might get the flu," said Dr. Quiñones.

So, if you are sick, what should you do?

"We prefer for you, if you have the flu, to stay seven days at home, but you have to be very concerned if you have a fever if you have to wait at least 24 hours before going out because you are very contagious," said Dr. Quiñones.

Here are some of the symptoms you should look out for: High fever, muscle aches, body pain and headache.

Some red flags are persistent high fever, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Dr Quiñones said everyone is susceptible; however, it could affect some more than others.

"The people that have that are elderly or have pre-existing conditions, have worse symptoms, are sick or higher risk for getting worse. But everybody's getting is we have all ages," said Dr. Quiñones.

Although the CDC is declaring this winter's flu season in high severity here in South Florida, cases for both RSV and the flu are going down. That's according to two of our largest healthcare providers, Jackson and Broward Health, a good sign for us; however, Dr. Quiñones recommends an extra layer of protection.

"It's never too late to get vaccinated. I would recommend vaccinations, especially in the geriatric population and if you're at high risk," said Dr. Quiñones.