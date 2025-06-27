Haitians fear overcrowding, limited resources as DHS announces end of TPS

South Floridians react to U.S. plans to revoke immigration status of Haitian migrants in September

South Floridians react to U.S. plans to revoke immigration status of Haitian migrants in September

South Floridians react to U.S. plans to revoke immigration status of Haitian migrants in September

Hours after the Department of Homeland Security announced it will officially end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians living in the United States, residents in northern Haiti expressed deep concern about the impact of returning migrants.

In Cap-Haitien, the news spread quickly, dominating conversations across the city.

The streets of downtown were crowded Friday afternoon as people continued their daily routines amid a tense and uncertain atmosphere.

Concerns over infrastructure, healthcare, and housing

The city, already straining from a growing population of people fleeing gang violence in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, may now face a fresh influx.

One Haitian man voiced alarm at the possibility.

"We gotta deal with the gang situation and the humanitarian [situation]," said Virme Wilmond. "All those people need food. We don't have health care. How are we going to receive all those people? That's going to be a real problem, I can tell you."

Visitors also note lack of progress

Robin Nash, a visitor from Los Angeles, noted worsening conditions in the city.

"There's already a housing problem here right now and if you saw downtown Cap, there's nothing but trash," she said. "I'm thinking of the deepest darkest ghetto."

According to CBS News Miami, Nash said this was her second trip to Haiti and that she had not seen improvement since her last visit.

TPS termination set for September 2

DHS Secretary Kristy Noem said in a statement that the decision to terminate TPS aligns with the original intent of the program, noting that conditions in Haiti had improved. She added that allowing Haitians to remain in the U.S. would be "contrary to the national interest."

Two flights departing from Miami were reported full, with some passengers permanently relocating to Haiti.

The TPS designation ends August 3, with termination effective September 2.

Without legal intervention, hundreds of thousands of Haitians currently living in the United States could lose their protected status that day.