Haitian-Americans feel new Trump administration travel ban is unfair

The Trump administration's new travel ban is now in effect. It bans travel from 12 countries and implements a partial ban on an additional 7 countries, including Cuba and Venezuela. 

President Donald Trump has said that the travel ban protects the United States from terrorists and public safety threats. 

Haiti is the only country in the Western Hemisphere facing a full ban. The Family Action Network is advising all Haitian passport holders to talk to an attorney before leaving the U.S. While there are exceptions for lawful permanent residents and existing visa holders, immigration attorneys warned people could still face interviews or interrogations at airports.

At Miami International Airport, Willensky Jean Claud was waiting for his flight to Haiti. Claud said he's an American citizen traveling back home. He said he thinks he will be okay and it's wrong to label an entire country of people as dangerous. He feels Haiti as a whole is being unfairly labeled.

"It is really wrong because just a small part of Haiti, especially the capital, that's where all the bad things are going on. Let's say you're going to south Haiti, that's where I'm going, other places, we're good, people are still living there. You cannot label and island when it's only a small part," he said. 

Haitian-American Elvanise Louis-Juste said many Haitians wanting to come to the U.S. are simply seeking to escape violence and unrest.

Many immigration experts say the new ban is more carefully crafted and appears designed to beat court challenges that hampered the first by focusing on the visa application process.

